Westlake Charter Approves $6.2M High School Site in Natomas

The Westlake Charter School board of directors tonight approved the site for a future high school campus in Natomas.

Board members voted unanimously 6-0 to approve a $6.2 million purchase and sale agreement with Natomas Towne Center LLC for an 8-acre parcel located at the intersection of Mabry and Club Center Drive. Two board members were absent.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Natomas community and sets in motion a plan that has been in development for several years,” Westlake Charter School executive director Dr. John Eick said. “The proximity of the parcel in relation to our K-8 campus was something our community expressed as a high priority. We’re thankful for the support of our community, the feedback provided, and that this parcel was available.”

There are no immediate plans for developing the site located about a ¼-mile from Westlake Charter School’s K-8 campus.

Westlake Charter officials said they plan to work with its families, stakeholders and the Natomas Unified School District on designing a safe and innovative campus.

“We are thankful to have a strong relationship with the Natomas Unified School District” said Hope Gawlick, president of the Westlake Charter school board. “Westlake Charter School collaborated with our district partners for the development of our K-8 campus and we look forward to continuing our partnership as this project unfolds.”

Founded in 2005, Westlake Charter School was housed in several locations throughout the district before building and opening its campus at 2680 Mabry Drive in August 2017. The search for a high school site dates back to 2019 — a bout two years before the secondary school program launched in August 2021.

Westlake Charter School is a public, tuition-free school which currently enrolls more than 1,200 students in grades K-10. Plans are to grow to 1,500 students in grades K-12 by the 2024-25 school year.