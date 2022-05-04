New Curry Pizza House Opens in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

California-based Curry Pizza House is expanding with a location in Natomas.

The new pizzeria occupies a renovated space where California Express Pizza opened in 2021 and operated for about a year.

A grand-opening ribbon cutting event is set for 11 a.m. tomorrow, May 5 with the Natomas Chamber of Commerce. The first 10 customers will receive a free, small pizza and orders will be 50 percent off on May 5, 2022.

“Curry Pizza House has been such a success throughout California and Texas that we couldn’t wait to expand to California’s state capital,” Gursewak Gill, Curry Pizza House founder, said in the release. “Natomas was a natural choice for our franchising partner because he saw the potential for Curry Pizza House to serve as a community hub that brings novel flavor combinations to the area.”

Curry Pizza House was founded in 2012 in Fremont, Calif. There are several locations in California including one in Roseville, according to the company’s website.

The Curry Pizza House menu features spices and traditional Indian flavors. Some notable offerings include Curry Chicken Masala Pizza with curry sauce, cheese and vegetables; Palak Paneer Pizza which combines pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic; and Aloo Chaat Pizza made with house red sauce and marinated potatoes.

The menu also has more traditional pizza options, vegetarian pizzas and gluten-free and cauliflower crust alternatives. Wings marinated in curries and spices and mango lassi round out the “fresh and spicy” offerings.

The new Curry House Pizza is located at 4261 Truxel Road in Suite A6. It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.