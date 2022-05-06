New COVID-19 Cases See Uptick in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Following state and national trends, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes have seen an increase over the past month.

Between April 4 and May 4, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 308 for those who have been tested for the virus, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Health officials.

That’s a slight increase from the previous monthly reporting period which logged 146 new cases and the highest number of cases reported in Natomas since mid-February 2022, according to the data.

95833 saw 79 new cases, up from 59 cases the previous reporting period;

95834 reported 102 new cases, up from 42 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 127 new cases, up from 45 cases the previous reporting period.

Data by zip code is now released on the first Wednesday of the month. This data was reported weekly from April 2020 to February 2022.

Note: Zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code. Data may not include results of positive take-home tests.