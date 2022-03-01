Public’s Help Sought in Search for Natomas Teen

by

Jackson has been located safe, according to a post on social media by the Sacramento Police Department.

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 4:48 p.m.

City officials are calling on the public to help search for a Natomas teen who has been missing from his home since Sunday evening.

Jackson Glazier, 15, is described as appearing young for his age, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray, zip-up hoodie, dark joggers and a dark t-shirt. He is possibly on a bike.

Glazier, who has autism, is described by his parents Debby and Robert Glazier as high functioning and very social. Because he does not understand the concept of stranger danger he is considered at risk.

Glazier’s and Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby held a press conference today at City Hall.

“We are asking you to please help us find Jackson,” said Ashby. “He has a tendency to seek out people experiencing homelessness. He has run away before. It is part of his disability and we need your help bringing him home safely. He is an at-risk youth.”

Glazier was last seen in the Loaves and Fishes area on Monday afternoon and possibly in that same area today, said Ashby.

At the press conference, Robert Glazier described his son’s love of dogs as a way to help find him.

“If you want to help us in Sacramento today and tonight, please take your dogs for a walk and look for a small boy, who will love your dog and call the police and they will come to help us get Jackson,” he said, holding up a dog collar. “He is a kind and sweet boy who does not understand the danger that is out there.”

The city today activated a corps of volunteers to search for Glazier, according to Emergency Management Services director Daniel Bowers. The search is being run out of City Hall.

“Jackson has been missing since Sunday evening,” said Ashby. “It’s an extraordinary amount of time for a young boy to be out in our community … We are asking you for your assistance in finding Jackson, please do call the Sacramento Police Department if you spot him, we need your help Sacramento.”

If you see Jackson, call the Sacramento Police Department immediately at 916-808-5471 or 911.