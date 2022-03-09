COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Continue to Decline

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

New COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes continue to decline, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Feb. 22 and March 7, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 162 for those who have been tested for the virus. That’s an overall decrease of 22% from the previous one-week reporting period which logged 209 new cases.

95833 saw 53 new cases, down 34% from 80 cases the previous reporting period;

95834 reported 72 new cases, up 12% from 64 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 37 new cases, down 43% from 65 cases the previous reporting period.

Data by zip code is now on the first Monday of the month. This data was reported weekly from April 2020 to February 2022.

Note: Zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.