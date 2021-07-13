Redistricting 2021: Why Natomas Matters

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
In August, 2020 census data will be used to redraw the boundaries for legislative districts both locally and across the country.
The U.S. Census Bureau is slated to release new information which will show how demographics have changed over the past 10 years, including in Natomas and the greater Sacramento region. This information will also show how populations have shifted and what areas have gained — or lost — residents.
What is redistricting?
Every 10 years, the Census is held to count every resident in the United States. This population information is used to redraw boundaries and voting districts to ensure equal representation in local, state and federal government, including school districts.
Why should Natomas residents care?
District or legislative boundaries decide who represents area residents and their interests. These boundaries may also affect the economics and tax base of a neighborhood and the resources available for things such as new parks. Guidelines for the way these boundaries are drawn are meant to ensure community interests and individual rights are protected during the process.
The city of Sacramento was redistricted in 2011. That process saw Natomas — previously represented by a single city councilmember — split into three separate districts.
The Natomas area accounts for about one-fifth of the city’s total population which is represented by eight elected city council members. How the Natomas area is represented on the Sacramento City Council will affect the community for the next 10 years and beyond.
Currently, city council District 1 includes the area north of Interstate 80 and west of Steelhead Creek. City council District 3 includes most of south Natomas, the Northgate corridor and Gardenland neighborhood, but also encompasses East Sacramento, River Park, Sacramento State, the downtown Railyards and River District. And city council District 4 includes River Oaks east of Interstate 5 and south of Interstate 80 as well as the central city, Land Park, Little Pocket, Marina Vista, South Land Park Estates and South Land Park Terrace.
How You Can Participate
There are number of ways Natomas residents can participate in the redistricting process locally:
City of Sacramento
- Attend a Sacramento Independent Redistricting Commission meeting. Public meetings are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on July 21, August 11, August 25 and Sept. 8. Currently these meetings are to be held online.
- Review or submit a suggested map.
- Submit an eComment.
- Watch the video on the city’s redistricting process.
Sacramento County
- Watch the County Redistricting 101 video.
- Watch recording of previous meetings on this topic.
- Draw your community and submit your map idea.
- Visit the county’s redistricting website.
Natomas Unified School District
The Natomas Unified School District has started the process to shift away from at-large representation on its school board to a by-trustee area election system starting with the 2022 election.
- Read the school board discussion about by-trustee area elections on Dec. 16, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021. (Use search term “election.”)
- Attend Natomas Unified public meetings when scheduled.
State and Congressional districts for Zone D including Sacramento
- Describe Natomas and draw our community as you see it.
- Attend a public meeting or listen in. A Communities of Interest Public Input meeting for Zone D has been set for August 21, time and agenda to be determined.
- Reach out to your Zone D commissioners.
The Natomas Buzz is a Sacramento Redistricting Campaign partner.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.