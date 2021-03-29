Protest Held at City Manager’s Home in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

About two dozen people staged a protest Sunday night in Natomas at the home of Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan.

According to posts on social media, no single group claimed to have organized the demonstration.

The event came under fire by city leaders earlier in the day for targeting Chan at his private residence.

Protestors started gathering at Elderberry Park at 7 p.m. At about 8:30 p.m. the demonstrators marched through the north Natomas neighborhood to Chan’s home three blocks away.

The group chanted and carried a large banner calling for Chan’s resignation. They point to the number of police officers terminated during his tenure as city manager.

Several police officers were staged in front of Chan’s and a neighbor’s home to prevent protestors from accessing private property.

Sacramento Police had alerted area residents of the planned protest.

After about an hour of protesting, the group marched back to the park and dispersed . No incidents or arrests were reported.

About 100 people participated in a demonstration at Chan’s home organized by Black Lives Matters Sacramento in July 2020.