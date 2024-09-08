Construction Resumes this Week on I-5

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Highway construction for a $24.8 million pavement repair project on Interstate 5 is set to resume this week with nighttime lane closures in the Natomas area.

Southbound I-5 from the Interstate 80 interchange to West El Camino Avenue is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, including a reduction to one lane as needed for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists should be aware of commercial work vehicles traveling in and out of the area that will likely cause traffic slowdowns.

Nightly Lane Closures

10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 – 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10

10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 – 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11

10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 – 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 – 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 (if needed)

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route around the construction work zone. Those who choose to use I-5 during the partial closures should expect delays and plan for additional travel times.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the construction zone 24/7.

Work is scheduled to begin as listed but subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction-related.