Freeway Ramp Closures Scheduled for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Caltrans is alerting motorists about highway connector ramp closures this weekend for the Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 interchange in Natomas.

Crews are scheduled for approach slab work, hauling concrete from the job site, pouring concrete and striping on southbound I-5 and eastbound I-80

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, November 13.

CLOSURE TIME AND LOCATIONS:

• Southbound I-5 to Eastbound and Westbound I-80 from 10 p.m. Friday, November 10 through 5 a.m Monday, November 13.

• Eastbound I-80 to Northbound I-5 10 p.m. Friday, November 10 through 5 a.m Monday, November 13.

DETOURS:

• From EB I-80 to NB I-5 Detour at Truxel Road

• From SB I-5 to I-80 Detour to Garden Highway

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route around the construction work zone and should expect delays and plan for additional travel time.

Motorists should be aware of commercial work vehicles traveling in and out of the area.

The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph through the construction zone 24/7. The California Highway Patrol will be patrolling the project site and ticketing motorists who are not adhering to the posted speed limit signs. The closures and speed-limit reductions are necessary for the safety of motorists and workers. Please “Be Work Zone Alert.”

Nearby residents can expect loud construction and commercial truck back-up beeping noises during day and nighttime hours.

Work is scheduled to begin as listed but subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction-related issues.

Check out “Caltrans QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free QuickMap app on the App Store or Google Play. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).