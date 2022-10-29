Natomas School Board Race: Experience

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

FIFTH IN A SERIES

We invited the FOUR candidates running for Natomas Unified school board to answer questions submitted by readers. Today’s question asked:

“Describe any personal background in education and how you

have participated in Natomas schools.”

MEGAN ALLEN

I have been a parent volunteer in classrooms at Witter Ranch, Westlake Charter School, and Natomas Charter School. I am currently a parent educator partnering with my children’s Credentialed teacher at their public charter school. As a parent educator I have taught Pre-K, first grade, third through fifth grades, and seventh through eighth grades. I am also currently substitute teaching for a high school AP Biology Lab class through a community homeschool co-op group. Educating and advocating for our youth is my passion!

MONIQUE HOKMAN

As a parent, I have volunteered in the schools, whenever possible. I have been an advocate for parents on issues such as educational and economic equality. I have been vocal to administrators when parents and students have expressed concern about fees for field trips and overnight trips. I have offered my time to administrators to help fundraise for these families. After navigating the 504 process with my own children, I have helped guide other parents through the process.

CINDY QUIRALTE

I have attended Fresno City College where I studied Chicano Latino Studies, University of California, Riverside, where I studied Political Science and attended California State University, Sacramento, and studied Educational Leadership and Policy. I have worked at the California Department of Education for 9 years, and have worked on the following Recognition Programs, Classified Schools Employee of the Year, California Teachers of the Year, California Distinguished Schools, and the National Blue Ribbon Program. I have served as a Policy Advisor to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and been involved in the development of the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum. I currently serve as a Family Engagement Coordinator in the newly created Family Engagement Office. I am the proud Mother of a kindergartner at Heron elementary.

NOEL MORA

I have attended our local public university, Sacramento State, where I received both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, and where I now have been working for almost three years. I first worked in one of our equity centers, supporting students directly and creating leadership, civic engagement, and cultural programs. I now help students engage in academic internships with community groups in our region. I also lead a program that has college students serve as writing buddies to elementary school students. Prior to this, I worked at a youth serving nonprofit, later served on their board, and now sit on more youth development nonprofit boards and local committees. I have also assisted in teaching civics classes at both the high school and college levels and as a leader in Natomas community groups, I have empowered student representatives to be a voice for their peers in those spaces.