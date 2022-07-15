Second Saturday Showcases Artists and Dancers

by

BY FELICIA BORGES

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

About 100 people attended the monthly Second Saturday art show and reception last weekend in Natomas.

More than 80 original 2D and 3D works of various mediums by 13 artists were showcased at the July 9 event at Just For Fun Art .

“The (Natomas Garden and Arts Collective’s) mission is to connect and enrich the community through gardening and the arts,” president Amie Tokuhama said. “Shows like the Second Saturday in Natomas art show at Just For Fun Art nurture and promote artistic talents and culture within our community.”

Artists were joined by The Sacramento Dance Collective organized by Amy Sigil. Performances at the art show included UNMATA, an award-winning tribal fusion belly dance troupe; Dahlia Moon, a raqs sharqi artist (Egyptian belly dancing); Demetra, a fusion movement artist; Up in Smoke, a fire and flow arts troupe; and others.

“The Sacramento Dance Collective is about promoting local dance artists, collaboration, and inclusivity,” said Amy Sigil, organizer for the collective. “We are so honored to partner with Just for Fun Art to bring you the best of our light, love and talent!”

The art show may be viewed during normal business hours through the end of July. Just For Fun Art is located at 3995 N Freeway Boulevard and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We like to say ‘It’s not fine art, it’s just for fun art’,” said Just For Fun Art owner Carolyn Hadin. “We’re proud to be hosting Second Saturday in Natomas and helping all artists, from emerging to more established, use their voice.”

For more information or for artists and businesses looking to host artists in future Second Saturday in Natomas art shows, contact Felicia Borges at www.feliciaborges.com.