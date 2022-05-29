Natomas Spray Parks Open for Summer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas spray parks officially opened this weekend and will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Spray parks in Natomas can be found at:

• Gardenland Park – 201 Bowman Avenue

• Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

• Jefferson – 1990 Roma Court

• Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle

• Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive

• Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive

• Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankakee Drive*

• Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive*

*Witter Ranch and Wild Rose spray parks are currently closed for repairs, but park officials hope they will be up an running in the next week or so.