Natomas Spray Parks Open for Summer

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Natomas spray parks officially opened this weekend and will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.
Spray parks in Natomas can be found at:
• Gardenland Park – 201 Bowman Avenue
• Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive
• Jefferson – 1990 Roma Court
• Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle
• Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive
• Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive
• Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankakee Drive*
• Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive*
*Witter Ranch and Wild Rose spray parks are currently closed for repairs, but park officials hope they will be up an running in the next week or so.
