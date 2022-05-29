You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Natomas Spray Parks Open for Summer

Natomas Spray Parks Open for Summer

May 29, 2022 by Leave a Comment

The sprayground is a popular feature at the regional park. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas spray parks officially opened this weekend and will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Spray parks in Natomas can be found at:

• Gardenland Park – 201 Bowman Avenue
• Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive
• Jefferson – 1990 Roma Court
• Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle
• Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive
• Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive
• Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankakee Drive*
• Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive*

*Witter Ranch and Wild Rose spray parks are currently closed for repairs, but park officials hope they will be up an running in the next week or so.

