Seen in Natomas: Hispanic Heritage Month

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Inderkum High School’s Sabor Latino Club recently painted the “Authors of Our Own Destiny” sculpture for Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends today Oct. 15.

The club is open to all students and strives to promote community service and appreciation of Hispanic cultural heritage. The Natomas Schools Foundation sponsored the mural.

Sabor Latino students who participated in the group project, pictured below, included Nadia Aspera, Maribella Cruz Mercado, Isabella Gutierrez, Daniela Rodriguez, Sofia Rodriguez, Jayden Rona (artist), Jordan Davis, Cynthia Rodriguez, Jennifer Chan, Emi Nogen, Evelyn Arius and Victoria Atherley. The students were joined by their advisor Maria Atherley.

“Authors of Our Own Destiny” is located on Del Paso Road adjacent to the American River College satellite campus and North Natomas Library. This interactive public art installation can be painted on by anyone, at anytime, no reservations or approval required before hand. Check out previous paintings here.