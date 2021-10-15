In Memoriam: Matthew James Gallegos Jr.

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Matthew James Gallegos Jr. was the first born pride and joy to Matthew Gallegos Sr. and Marisa Angelica Garcia.

Matthew passed on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, after being involved in a vehicle accident.

Matthew, whose name means “gift from God,” lived a short but fulfilling life as he truly was a gift from God.

From a young age, it was very clear that Matthew brought a light wherever he was. As he grew Matthew’s light grew stronger and spread to those around him.

Matthew had a happy personality and always sought to protect those in need. He had a brilliant mind and used it to counsel and motivate friends and family members.

At such a young age, Matthew had achieved what most aspire to become, and was ready to begin his journey to heaven.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Matthew Gallegos Sr. and Marisa Angelica Garcia, and his two younger sisters, Liliana Gallegos and Ava Gallegos. Matthew is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him dearly.

Although we will miss him and our hearts are broken we know that Matthew was needed for a higher purpose and is with the lord, surrounded by family and friends in heaven.

Viewing will be held Thursday Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the North Sacramento Funeral Home at 725 El Camino Avenue. A funeral mass is set for Friday Oct. 22, from 10-11 a.m., at Divine Mercy Catholic Church at 2231 Club Center Drive, with burial immediately following at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Road, and a reception to follow at The Grand Ballroom at 1215 J Street.



