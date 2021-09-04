Suspect Arrested for Killing Teen, Victim ID’d

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting last weekend in Natomas which left a teenager fatally injured.

Just after 3 a.m. on August 29, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report that two people had been shot. Upon their arrival to the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds, one adult female and a 17-year-old male.

The male, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as Jesus Reyes, was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later, according to a press release issued late Friday. The female victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, the press release said.

Investigating homicide detectives and crime scene investigators identified Gilbert Villalobos, 35, as a suspect in the shooting. On Sept. 1 Villalobos was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Mail Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to public records, Villalobos is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Police believe Villalobos and the victims were known to each other, the press release said. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

