Buzz-worthy Kids: Preschoolers Donate Supplies

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Students at Merryhill Preschools in Natomas and the Pocket area recently donated school supplies to help local children prepare for the new school year.

Students at the two schools worked together to collect a variety of school supplies, including more than 40 backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils and more. The supplies were given to La Familia Counseling Center to distribute in the community.

La Familia Counseling Center provides multicultural counseling, outreach and support services to low income, at-risk youth and families in Sacramento County. Merryhill Preschools are part of a network of private schools.