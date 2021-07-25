You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Any info on what’s happening at Northgate and Patio? The south part is all fenced in for a while now with a few piles of dirt and a small dozer.” —Pamela Kurowski Davis

Anvil Builders is using the larger portion of city-owned property located at Northgate Boulevard and Patio Avenue to stage and store equipment for several months. Anvil will be working on an underground pipe replacement project for PG&E in the area.

According to city Councilmember Jeff Harris’s office, items stored on the site will include backhoe, plastic pipe and aggregate material such as sand, gravel, cutback and more.

The site will be fenced off and monitored.