Target Prepares to Remodel Natomas Store

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Target store in Natomas is slated to undergo a major remodel.

It’s one of 150 locations where the major American retailer is expanding and upgrading guest services, order pick up and drive up areas. Safety features will also be added throughout the store, such as touchless bathroom fixtures and hand sanitizing stations.

“These remodeled stores will join the more than 800 stores we’ve upgraded over the past four years,” according to the Target corporate website.

Natomas-area shoppers have noticed a large section of the local store’s parking lot recently fenced off for storage of several large shipping containers of construction materials.

According to public records, plans to remodel the store were submitted to the city of Sacramento in late 2019. But that work was reportedly postponed with the onset of the pandemic.

Initially, the remodel was to include exterior paint, interior partitions and shelving. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural work were also planned for the grocery aisles, cafe and restrooms.

Those plans were revised earlier this year to include the addition of a new cooler, freezer and non-refrigerated stock space. Public records also show the store layout will be revised to increase the capacity for mobile order pick ups at the front of the store.

A new entry door at the storefront and new store signage are also planned.

The 52,198 square-foot Target store first opened in 2006. It underwent a major remodel in 2010 when it expanded its food format with fresh produce and prepackaged meat.

The store is located at 3601 North Freeway Boulevard in the Sacramento Gateway shopping center.