Plans Submitted for Third Dutch Bros in Natomas

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans for a third Dutch Bros Coffee location in Natomas have been submitted to the city.

The proposed coffee drive-thru would be located at 4481 East Commerce Way — a long-vacant parcel on the corner of East Commerce and Advantage Way adjacent to Natomas Express CarWash & Detail. Plans approved in 2008 for a restaurant on that spot were never realized.

According to public records, this new project would develop about an acre of land to build a 950-square-foot structure with drive-through stacking for up to 27 vehicles and 14 parking stalls. The project also proposes to use a shared driveway aisle within the commercial area to access the drive-thru.

If approved, up to five coffee drive-thrus could be located within a five-mile radius in Natomas.

Last month, the first of Dutch Bros Coffee in the Sacramento city limits opened at 4130 Northgate Boulevard and Tandy Way, near the former Fry’s Electronics store, in Natomas.

A second Dutch Bros has already been approved and preconstruction work started at the northwest corner of West El Camino Avenue and Orchard Lane, south of Interstate 80. Sources say it is expected to open during summer 2022.

Earlier this year a proposal for a new Starbucks store with drive-thru were also submitted to the city for the southwest corner of Arena Boulevard and East Commerce Way. That project is pending a public hearing and approval by the city’s Planning and Design Commission.

Meanwhile, the developers of Nation’s Giant Burgers report they have been negotiating a lease for a national coffee operator to open a drive-thru on the southwest corner of Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard.