New AutoZone Store Proposed for Natomas

A new AutoZone retail location is being proposed for an undeveloped portion of a Natomas shopping center.

According to public records, plans have been submitted to build a store at 2211 Del Paso Road in the Park Place II shopping center which is anchored by Kohl’s.

The applicant seeks city approval for the proposed site plan and design of a new 7,380 square foot retail building on an unpaved area located within the shopping center. The project area is less than an acre, according to the application.

The project area already has curb, gutter, sidewalk, and landscaping along Del Paso Road which fronts the site for the proposed store. There is also existing paved parking and a drive aisle around the west and north of the project site.

According to the application, some of that paved parking will be demolished and reconstructed to provide better access to the new building. A new sidewalk will also be constructed from the public sidewalk along Del Paso Road up to the storefront.

AutoZone, Inc. is an American retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. As of May 8, 2021, the company had 5,975 stores in the United Sates, 635 stores in Mexico and 47 stores in Brazil. There are more than a dozen AutoZone locations in the greater Sacramento area, including one at 3000 Northgate Boulevard in Natomas.

The Park Place II shopping center is managed by Seattle-based Bridge33 Capital.