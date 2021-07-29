Buzz-worthy Kids: 2021 Scholarship Recipients

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

Several Natomas-area students who recently graduated from high school were awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships by local organizations and individuals.

Natomas Schools Foundation

Discovery High School students Rosalind Martinez and Jacobi McFadden Tayrail were awarded the Robynne Rose Memorial Scholarship from the Natomas Schools Foundation in honor of Robynne Rose who died in 2019 after a 10-year battle with breast cancer. The Robynne Rose Memorial Scholarship was established by the family and friends of Rose, a former teacher at Discovery High School.

“Robynne, a lifelong educator, worked hard to support the families in her community,” foundation president Sonia Mercado said. “By establishing this scholarship, we hope to continue her legacy and honor her hard work in supporting the Discovery High School community.”

To celebrate the achievement of seniors graduating from schools within the Natomas Unified School District, the Natomas Schools Foundation awarded 10 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $1,500. The scholarships were awarded to students who intend to pursue a college education or trade school and who showed a commitment to their academics and community service.

Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association

The Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association awards scholarships to high school seniors who have been accepted into a college and current college students, who reside within the neighborhood’s boundaries and have good academic standing. This year’s recipients were Hania Arshad, America Lomeli Ramirez, Edgar Cuadros, Carlos Cuadros, and Samaya Caraveo.

Natomas Chamber of Commerce

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce awarded scholarships to five seniors who graduated from schools in the Natomas Unified School District.

Private Scholarships

The Dylan Akins Athletic Scholarship fund was established shortly after Akins died in 2013. Funds have been raised through donations and some small fundraisers, such as a virtual 5K held this year. The scholarship fund has been a way for Akins’s family to stay connected to the Inderkum community which he loved and respected. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academics, athletics and an essay about how the money would benefit them. This year’s awardees were Annalise Garcia, Carissa Lucas and Patrick Zimmerman.

The R.I.S.E. Scholarship was founded on the belief that a strong foundation of education is the basis for a future in which the individual will both thrive and be able to give back to their community, said Inderpal Biring, D.O., founder of the R.I.S.E. Scholarship. This year’s recipients were Abigail Vellosillo, Kashvi Dwarka, Salem Messelu and Braden Mizusaka. All four students graduated from Inderkum High School.