Tips on How to Report Illegal Fireworks

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Police Department officials report they are working in partnership with the Sacramento Fire Department to address illegal fireworks as the 4th of July holiday nears.

Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan said illegal fireworks can be reported several ways.

“Most incidents should be reported by using the police department’s non-emergency number, (916) 808-5471,” Chan said. “911 can be also be used if there is an emergency, like an injury or a fire that has started.”

The Police Department has created an email handle [email protected] meant for citizens to report chronic complaints or problem locations which can be handled through follow-up investigations, Chan said.

“The email handle is not monitored at all hours and reports of incidents that are in progress may not be received in time for an officer to respond,” he explained.

Within the Sacramento city limits, the use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks is limited to June 28 through July 4 of the same year.

Recently, city leaders approved a new ordinance which prohibits all fireworks use between the hours of 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. and set fines upwards of $2,500 repeat offenses. The ordinance goes into effect on June 24.