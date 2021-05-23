One Dead, One Injured in Natomas Shooting

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday night in Natomas which left one person dead and another hospitalized.

At about 10:24 p.m. on May 22, Sacramento patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Streamline Street after several callers reported gunshots in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers located two adult male victims who each sustained at lease one gunshot wound.

One victim was declared deceased on the scene by responding Sacramento Fire personnel. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical but stable condition.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene and taken over the investigation and will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence.

According to a press release issue, the circumstances which led up to the shooting are under investigation, but preliminary information indicates it was an isolated incident. Police said there is no suspect information to provide at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.