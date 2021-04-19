Drop in COVID-19 Cases Reported for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 dropped for the first time in four weeks among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between April 12 and April 19, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 91 — a 21.5% decrease from 116 cases the previous reporting period. This is the first week since March 22 overall numbers were lower than the week prior.

According to the data released April 19, there were 40 new cases in zip code 95833 last week, a 2.5% decrease from 41 cases the previous week.

Zip code 95835 also saw a 30.5% decrease with 25 new cases compared to 36 cases the previous week. And zip code 95834, reported a 33% drop with only 26 new cases compared to 39 cases the previous week.

About 7,605 Natomas-area residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since data by zip code became available in early April 2020. Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its public information dashboards.

An estimated 110,000 people reside in Natomas, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website.