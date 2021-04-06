Casa Ramos in Natomas Closed Permanently

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant in Natomas has closed permanently.

“The COVID challenges of extremely low sales combined with the shortage of employees available became too big of obstacles to overcome for this location,” said Kathi Rendon, spokesperson for Casa Ramos Corporate office in Redding. “We will be updating our website just as soon as possible.”

Casa Ramos opened at the 3511 North Freeway Boulevard location in February 2016.

The restaurant had operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing its existing patio space and adjacent walkway when dining was limited to outdoor seating.

A sign posted on the door reads, “From the Casa Ramos Family, To our valued guests this location is now closed. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon.”

Sources tell The Natomas Buzz that the restaurant’s lease with the owner had ended. That parcel is owned and operated separately from the Sacramento Gateway shopping center in which it is located

Founder Marco Ramos opened his first restaurant in 1997 in Yreka, California. The Casa Ramos chain of Mexican restaurants currently has 10 locations throughout Northern California including Lincoln and Rancho Cordova. Restaurants previously operating in Placerville and El Dorado Hills closed prior to the Natomas location.

Prior to Casa Ramos, Mimi’s Cafe had operated in the 7,500 square-foot restaurant space.

Thanks for the tip, Jeff L.!