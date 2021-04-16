16th Annual State of Natomas Set for April 22

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its 16th annual State of Natomas later this month.

The virtual event will be broadcast “live” online from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. This year’s theme: Reconnect, Rebuild & Rise.

The event is open to the public, however, only the first 100 peopled registered will receive a swag bag of goodies and offers from area businesses.

Tickets cost $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-chamber members and can be purchased on the Natomas Chamber of Commerce website. The event is a fundraiser for scholarships the Natomas Chamber of Commerce awards each years to graduating seniors.

Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, Councilmember Jeff Harris and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela have confirmed they will speak as part of live, interactive panel, answering questions submitted to the chamber prior to the event.

Speakers also include City Manager Howard Chan, north area Sacramento Police Capt. Steve Oliveira and Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans. Other dignitaries have also been invited to participate and speak.

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce is partnering with four Natomas restaurants — 524 Mexican Restaurant, Anthony’s Italian Cuisine, Bella Bru Cafe and Koshi Ramen — which have created fixed price meals especially for this year’s event. Lunch is not included in the event ticket price and meals are available for individuals to preorder directly from the restaurants to pickup on April 22.

State of Natomas 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.