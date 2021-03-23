RT’s On-Demand Shuttle Expands to Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Regional Transit will expand its on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttle service to Natomas next month.

Effective April 5, the North Sacramento zone will expand into Natomas serving Arena Boulevard shops, Garden Highway, River Oaks, Gateway Oaks, the University Technical Institute and North Natomas Regional Park. This will become the Natomas-North Sacramento zone.

SmaRT Ride offers corner-to-corner service where passengers are picked up and dropped off at the nearest corner or “virtual bus stop,” which is usually within a block or two of the pickup or drop-off location.

The service runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wait times may vary, especially during high demand periods.

Residents who live in gated communities need to board the SmaRT Ride shuttle at the main entrance gate.

All riders pay basic $2.50 for a single ride fare unless eligible for discount fare. SacRT daily and monthly passes are valid for unlimited rides on buses (including SmaRT Ride) and light rail trains for the date or month shown on the pass. Groups of five or more people traveling from the same location to the same destination ride for free.

Visit sacrt.com/smartride or call 916-321-BUSS (2877) to learn how to request a ride and view the new zone maps.