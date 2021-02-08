Pedestrian Killed in Early-Morning Accident on I-5

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 early this morning.

At about 4:20 a.m. today, Feb. 8 North Sacramento CHP units were dispatched to a call of a collision that occurred on I-5 southbound, just south of West El Camino Avenue, in Natomas.

Upon arrival to the scene, CHP officers discovered a Sacramento man, 40, had been struck by a white Nissan Frontier while traveling on foot on the freeway.

According to reports, the pedestrian had been running from the center divide to the right shoulder when he was struck in the #2 lane of I-5 southbound. After being hit by the truck, the pedestrian was thrown into the #4 lane of traffic and was then struck by a grey Honda Accord, followed by a white Kia Rio.

The CHP reports the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by responding medical personnel.

The drivers of all three vehicles stopped immediately after hitting the pedestrian and cooperated with investigating officers, reports the CHP.

According to Officer Andrew McTaggart, all but the #1 lane on southbound I-5 were closed for about two hours and fifteen minutes from the time of the collision. The closure impacted southbound traffic from Del Paso Road to West El Camino, according to Caltrans District 3.

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication was not suspected of any of the drivers involved in the collision, the CHP reports. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can provide any additional information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.