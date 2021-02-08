Natomas COVID-19 Cases Reach Two-Month Low

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes dropped last week, reaching a two-month low, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered only 175 — a drop of more than 20% from 220 new cases during the previous reporting period, and the lowest new case count since early November 2020.

According to the data, there were 71 new cases in zip code 95833 last week, down 18% from the week prior. In zip code 95834, 60 new cases were reported, more than a 17% decrease, and zip code 95835 logged 44 new cases, nearly a 27% drop.*

Last week, Sacramento County health officials reported a dramatic drop in COVID-19 testing.

“Testing has dropped dramatically in the County, which will lead to lower case counts overall, but the positivity rate has also dropped, which suggests a lower infection rate in general,” county spokesperson Janna Haynes said. “However, we still encourage as much testing as possible — the more we know about what the virus is doing, where it is and the patterns in our community, the better.”

Sacramento County Public Health officials ask that those who have COVID-19 symptoms, think they may have been exposed to the virus , or were recently around a group of people without wearing a mask or maintaining social distance get tested. The county has 13 community-based testing sites that provide testing free of charge with results in less than 72 hours, including one at the Natomas Unified School District.

The Natomas Unified School District has also been authorized to administer vaccinations for COVID-19. The district’s vaccine clinic will be this Thursday, Feb. following guidelines for priority groups identified by the state. Individuals in these groups may register online to receive the vaccination.

At press time, Sacramento County remained under the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted you? Take our community poll at bit.ly/BuzzCovidPoll.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.