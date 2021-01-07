One Dead After Apartment Fire in Natomas

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Updated at 6 p.m.
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Natomas this afternoon.
Sacramento Fire Dept. crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive today, Jan. 6 shortly after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found at least two units — one upstairs and one downstairs — in flames. A second alarm was requested as firefighters attacked the blaze and extinguished the fire. About 60 firefighters responded to the scene.
Only two units in the eight-plex building were impacted, according to Sacramento Fire spoksperson Capt. Keith Wade.
According Wade, one person was found dead in a downstairs unit.
“The identity and sex of the individual is unknown at this time,” Wade said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
