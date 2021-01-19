Natomas Eateries Open for Outdoor Dining

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF| @natomasbuzz
With the regional stay-at-home order lifted, Sacramento County shifted back to the purple tier which allows outdoor dining at area eateries.
Here’s a roundup of Natomas restaurants which have outdoor, patio dining in addition to take out and/or delivery:
- 524 Mexican Food
- Beach Hut Deli
- Bell Bru
- BJ’s Restaurant
- Black Bear Diner
- Chevy’s
- Coffee Break Cafe
- Dos Coyotes
- El Burrito Taqueria
- Falafel Corner
- Hot Off the Griddle
- Hub Eats & Drinks
- Kobe Sushi
- Koshi Ramen
- Mel’s Original Diner
- Monsoon Burger
- Oshima Sushi
- Paradise Indian Grill
- Pizza Press
- Pete’s Restaurant
- Sizzler
- Taqueria Rincon Alteño
- Tokyo Steakhouse
- Vampire Penguin
In May 2020, the city launched its “Farm to Fork Al Fresco” program which allowed restaurants located in city limits to expand their dining facilities into public sidewalks and/or streets as well as adjacent parking areas. The program is meant to enable restaurants to service more customers while adhering to physical distancing recommendations.
The city also awarded a limited number of grants to help businesses pay for expanding their dining areas outdoors. More than 20 Natomas-area businesses were awarded grants to establish outdoor dining areas.
Check out our previous list of restaurants operating with take out and/or delivery here.
*This information is subject to change and many restaurants are operating on adjusted schedules.
