Natomas Eateries Open for Outdoor Dining

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF| @natomasbuzz

With the regional stay-at-home order lifted, Sacramento County shifted back to the purple tier which allows outdoor dining at area eateries.

Here’s a roundup of Natomas restaurants which have outdoor, patio dining in addition to take out and/or delivery:

524 Mexican Food

Beach Hut Deli

Bell Bru

BJ’s Restaurant

Black Bear Diner

Chevy’s

Coffee Break Cafe

Dos Coyotes

El Burrito Taqueria

Falafel Corner

Hot Off the Griddle

Hub Eats & Drinks

Kobe Sushi

Koshi Ramen

Mel’s Original Diner

Monsoon Burger

Oshima Sushi

Paradise Indian Grill

Pizza Press

Pete’s Restaurant

Sizzler

Taqueria Rincon Alteño

Tokyo Steakhouse

Vampire Penguin

In May 2020, the city launched its “Farm to Fork Al Fresco” program which allowed restaurants located in city limits to expand their dining facilities into public sidewalks and/or streets as well as adjacent parking areas. The program is meant to enable restaurants to service more customers while adhering to physical distancing recommendations.

The city also awarded a limited number of grants to help businesses pay for expanding their dining areas outdoors. More than 20 Natomas-area businesses were awarded grants to establish outdoor dining areas.

Check out our previous list of restaurants operating with take out and/or delivery here.

*This information is subject to change and many restaurants are operating on adjusted schedules.