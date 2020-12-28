Two Teens Arrested for Stealing Dog in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a dog following an attack on its owners who were on a morning walk today in Natomas.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, two teenagers were walking their German Shepherd “Tommy” near Cottonwood Park when they were assaulted by two other teenage suspects, according to the Sacramento Police Dept.

The suspects then stole the teens’ dog and fled the area, according to police.

Sacramento Police officers conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to locate and detain the two juvenile suspects.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked at Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, police said.

“The dog was also safely recovered and returned to the victims,” added a Sacramento Police spokesperson via email.