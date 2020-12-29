You are here: Home / jibe / Seen in Natomas: New Bike Trail Now Open

Image of paved bike trail flanked by trees.

Entrance of the new bike trail which runs between Del Paso Road and Arena Boulevard, parallel to Interstate 5. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
In late November, a new paved bike trail connecting Del Paso Road to Arena Boulevard opened to riders.

From Del Paso Road, the trail entrance is located west of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sacramento. It runs behind hotels and the Centene Campus and parallel to Interstate 5.

The trail ends at Arena Boulevard at the edge of the Centene parking lot.

A ribbon-cutting event planned by North Natomas Jibe and Councilmember Angelique Ashby’s office was canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The trail has not yet been named.

Image of bike trail with trees on the right and a cyclone fence and Natomas Crossing business sign monument on the right. The sign reads In-n-out burger, Malabar, Sizzler, KFC, A&W, Panda express, taco bell, ihop and wienerschnitzel.

The new trail runs behind hotels and the Centene Campus west of East Commerce Way. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

 

