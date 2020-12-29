Seen in Natomas: New Bike Trail Now Open

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

In late November, a new paved bike trail connecting Del Paso Road to Arena Boulevard opened to riders.

From Del Paso Road, the trail entrance is located west of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sacramento. It runs behind hotels and the Centene Campus and parallel to Interstate 5.

The trail ends at Arena Boulevard at the edge of the Centene parking lot.

A ribbon-cutting event planned by North Natomas Jibe and Councilmember Angelique Ashby’s office was canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The trail has not yet been named.