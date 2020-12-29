New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas by the Numbers

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes totaled 348, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

The data shows there were 130 new cases in both zip code 95833 and zip code 95835 last week. In zip code 95834, 124 new cases were logged.

Over the past 30 days, there have been a total of 668 new cases in zip code 95833, 535 cases in zip code 95834, and 571 cases in 95835, according to the data.

Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday indicated that existing, three-week regional stay-at-home orders for most of California will likely be extended due to an overlapping surge of new COVID-19 cases. The greater Sacramento region’s existing order is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Sleep Train Arena alternate care facility in Natomas, being used to treat COVID-19 positive patients with low acuity, had 12 patients as of Monday, according to a spokesperson for the state.