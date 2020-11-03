Gatherings Likely Cause of COVID-19 Increase

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The climbing number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas — and countywide — are likely the result of private gatherings, according Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, the number of new infections surpassed 100 positive cases among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, data released today by county health officials shows.

That’s up nearly 20% compared to 85 new cases during the prior reporting period and 58 new cases three weeks ago, county data shows.

In the past week, 36 new cases were reported in zip code 95835. In zip code 95833, 34 new cases were reported and in 95834, 31 new cases were logged.

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas had plateaued for more than a month, according to county data, until last week.

Despite an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County, a spokesperson said the county remains in the state’s red tier.

“We all need to stick with social distancing measures becasue we know these work and will help get us to orange and beyond,” spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said.