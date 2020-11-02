You are here: Home / athletics / Expanded Futsal Court Now Open in Natomas

Expanded Futsal Court Now Open in Natomas

Image of man cutting red ribbon.

Vice Mayor Jeff Harris is joined by Sacramento Republic FC President & COO Ben Gumpert, Coach and Azteca FC Founder Rose Shoen and a member of the Carrillo family at the ribbon for the newly expanded futsal courts in South Natomas. / Photo Alyssa Lopez-Lozano

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Image of sign with rules for the new futsal court.

Rules for Carrillo Courts at Northgate Park. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

A newly expanded futsal court in Natomas has reopened for play.

Work on the project — which resurfaced and converted an unused tennis court at Northgate Park into a second futsal court — took less than three weeks to complete.

The new court features a colorful mural of cacti and an eagle.

A ribbon cutting event was held Oct. 29 to celebrate completion of the courts named Carrillo Courts, in memory of longtime, local soccer coach Art Carrillo.

Futsal is a ball sport similar to soccer which is played on a hard court between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper.

Carrillo Courts is currently the only futsal court open in the Sacramento city park system. Northgate Park is located at 2825 Mendel Way.

Image of players on futsal court.

Azteca FC members participate in the first futsal scrimmage on one of the new courts. / Photo by Alyssa Lopez-Lozano

Photo

Azteca FC members participate in the first futsal scrimmage on one of the new courts. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

Image of large group in front of sign.

Azteca FC members are joined by Vice Mayor Jeff Harris, the Carrillo family and Sacramento Republic FC CEO at the renovated futsal courts in Natomas. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

Image of Vice Mayor Jeff Harris holding out soccer ball.

Vice Mayor Jeff Harris advocated for refurbishment and expansion of futsal court in South Natomas. / Photo by Alyssa Lopez-Lozano

