Expanded Futsal Court Now Open in Natomas

A newly expanded futsal court in Natomas has reopened for play.

Work on the project — which resurfaced and converted an unused tennis court at Northgate Park into a second futsal court — took less than three weeks to complete.

The new court features a colorful mural of cacti and an eagle.

A ribbon cutting event was held Oct. 29 to celebrate completion of the courts named Carrillo Courts, in memory of longtime, local soccer coach Art Carrillo.

Futsal is a ball sport similar to soccer which is played on a hard court between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper.

Carrillo Courts is currently the only futsal court open in the Sacramento city park system. Northgate Park is located at 2825 Mendel Way.

