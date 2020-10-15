You are here: Home / election2020 / Where to Vote in Natomas

Where to Vote in Natomas

October 15, 2020 by 1 Comment
Image of a sign which reads "Vote by Mail" with a ballot drop off box visible in the background.

Ballot drop boxes can be found at Raley’s and both Bel Air stores in Natomas. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Voters may also cast their ballot in person at voting centers open for up to 11 days, including Election Day. Here’s a roundup of voting locations in Natomas:

​​Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations

  • Bel-Air, 1540 W El Camino Avenue, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8p. m.
  • South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA), 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (enter from Natomas Crossing Drive), M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Bel-Air, 3250 Arena Boulevard, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Raley’s, 4650 Natomas Boulevard, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

​Voting Center Open October 24, 2020 – November 3, 2020

  • Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA), 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (enter from Natomas Crossing Dr), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting Center Open October 31, 2020 – November 3, 2020

  • South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • University of Phoenix, 2860 Gateway Oaks Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Charter School, 3700 Del Paso Road, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Heritage Park Clubhouse, 2481 Heritage Park Lane (enter from Northborough Drive), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Natomas Charter School, 4600 Blackrock Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Election Day Only Ballot Drop Box Locations

  • Ninos Park, 705 Northfield Drive, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.
  • Stanford Settlement, 450 W El Camino Avenue, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.
  • Silver Eagle Mobile Home Park, 3500 Mobile Way, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Sacramento County has a drive-through ballot drop box in the election’s office parking lot at 7000 65th Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, visit www.elections.saccounty.net.

