You are here: Home / breaking news / Two Injured in Car Accident on Garden Highway

Two Injured in Car Accident on Garden Highway

October 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Image of vehicle wrapped split in two by a tree.

Two people were critically injured in a single vehicle accident today on Garden Highway. / Photo courtesy Irene Ortiz

BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people were critically injured in a solo vehicle accident earlier today on Garden Highway in Natomas.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, Sacramento Police Dept. patrol officers were called to the 1600 block of Garden Highway where a vehicle reportedly went off of the embankment and collided with a tree.

Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male and one adult female inside of the vehicle. Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel also responded to the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan.

“Based on the severity of the injuries our Major Collisions Investigations Unit is responding to take over the investigation,” Chan said.

The circumstances which led up to the collision are under investigation, Chan said.

Garden Highway was closed between Orchard Lane and Gateway Oaks Drive while investigators processed the scene.

Post Views: 937
Filed Under: breaking news, garden highway Tagged With: , , , ,

Speak Your Mind