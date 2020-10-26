Two Injured in Car Accident on Garden Highway

by

Two people were critically injured in a solo vehicle accident earlier today on Garden Highway in Natomas.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, Sacramento Police Dept. patrol officers were called to the 1600 block of Garden Highway where a vehicle reportedly went off of the embankment and collided with a tree.

Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male and one adult female inside of the vehicle. Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel also responded to the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan.

“Based on the severity of the injuries our Major Collisions Investigations Unit is responding to take over the investigation,” Chan said.

The circumstances which led up to the collision are under investigation, Chan said.

Garden Highway was closed between Orchard Lane and Gateway Oaks Drive while investigators processed the scene.