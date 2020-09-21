You are here: Home / airport / You Asked, We Got the Answer

You Asked, We Got the Answer

September 21, 2020
Image of fire engine and fire hose connected to nearby hydrant.

Firefighters from the greater Sacramento region were positioned at the ready along the outskirts of the Westlake development in Natomas in the event the Sept. 8 fire spread south of Interstate 5. Crews were also on standby at the new Paso Verde School campus under construction on Del Paso Road. / Photo: NatomasBuzz.com

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“I’ve been looking at the news and searching online and I’ve never found out what caused the fire on Sept. 8 near the Sac Airport and Westlake. It clearly was not the lightning because that happened a couple of weeks before.” — Sally A.

Split image. On top: a structure is engulfed in flames and below the burnt out structure.

An unoccupied structure on W. Elkhorn Road during the Sept. 8 fire and the following day. / Photo: NatomasBuzz.com

According to Captain Keith Wade, Public Information Officer for the Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of fire has been labeled “undetermined.”

The fast-moving grass fire started near W. Elverta and Powerline roads north of Natomas at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The fire spread quickly spurred by 20 mph winds.

About 100 firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading south of Interstate 5. The freeway, portions of Metro Air Parkway, Elverta Road and Highway 99 at Powerline Road were all closed temporarily during the fire.

An estimated 850 acres and two unoccupied structures burned during the blaze. According to Wade, the Westlake community was not threatened and no evacuations were needed.

A fire crew remained on scene on fire watch overnight.

Image of blackened field in foreground and Walmart warehouse in background.

Fire crews worked to protect a new Walmart distribution warehouse under construction on Powerline Road during the Sept. 8 fire. / Photo: NatomasBuzz.com

