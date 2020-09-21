You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“I’ve been looking at the news and searching online and I’ve never found out what caused the fire on Sept. 8 near the Sac Airport and Westlake. It clearly was not the lightning because that happened a couple of weeks before.” — Sally A.

According to Captain Keith Wade, Public Information Officer for the Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of fire has been labeled “undetermined.”

The fast-moving grass fire started near W. Elverta and Powerline roads north of Natomas at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The fire spread quickly spurred by 20 mph winds.

About 100 firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading south of Interstate 5. The freeway, portions of Metro Air Parkway, Elverta Road and Highway 99 at Powerline Road were all closed temporarily during the fire.

An estimated 850 acres and two unoccupied structures burned during the blaze. According to Wade, the Westlake community was not threatened and no evacuations were needed.

A fire crew remained on scene on fire watch overnight.