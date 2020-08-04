New Raising Cane’s Eatery Proposed for Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans for a new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Natomas were filed with the city on Monday.

According to the city’s Development Tracker, the proposal is to build a new eatery in Natomas Marketplace at 3521 Truxel Road — the current address for On The Border.

The project would include a 3,194 square foot drive-thru restaurant plus a 256 square foot corral and 770 square foot outdoor, covered patio within the shopping center. The project would require a new site plan and design review as well as a conditional use permit.

Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain which specializes in chicken fingers. It was founded in Baton Rouge, La. in 1996.

The chain’s limited menu consists of four main combos, a kid’s meal and bulk chicken items marketed as “tailgates.” The menu also includes french fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and Cane’s proprietary dipping sauce.

With 504 Raising Cane’s locations around the globe, the closest to the Sacramento market are currently in Reno, Nev. to the east, Bakersfield to the south, and Portland, Ore. to the north.

Raising Cane’s is also currently advertising to hire a regional director of marketing and an area leader of recruiting in Sacramento.