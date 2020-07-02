Seen in Natomas: Art Banners Along Bike Trail

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Something new has popped up along the Jackrabbit Trail in Natomas.

North Natomas Jibe has partnered with Reclamation District 1000 to place 34 banners along the four-mile bike and walking trail.

The art banners are part of Jibe’s new “Brighter Day, Better Way” campaign meant to encourage people to walk and bike during the month of July.

“We still want to get people out walking and biking now that restrictions (on outdoor activities) have been lifted a little bit,” said Becky Heieck, Jibe executive director.

The idea for the art banner campaign and a mural, painted adjacent to the trail behind California Family Fitness, came about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Heieck said Jibe wanted to both surprise and bring joy to those using the trails.

The Jackrabbit Trail runs north/south from Elkhorn Boulevard to Airport Road and follows the East Drainage Canal.

In the past week, Signarama has placed the banners along the Jackrabbit Trail on property owned and maintained by RD 1000. (A handful of banners originally placed along the Fisherman’s Lake Trail have been since been relocated to the Jackrabbit Trail after several were vandalized.)

“RD 1000 has been a terrific partner in allowing us to install our banner art along their levee system,” Heieck said.

Each of the banners is different and depicts the Natomas Basin, walking, biking or some form of movement. Work by artists of all ages is represented along the trail.

The colorful banners feature 16 different artists including Parry Lee, Teresa Lehane, Beka Clement, Kainoa Clement, Tama Clement, Heather Hogan, Polly LaPorte, Megan Kawada, Michael Mikolon, Ronen Blanquera, Hannah Butler, Bailey Wineland, Sandy Thomas, Katherine Weston, Ahndiya Kiburi, and Luz Vazquez.

“We really wanted to uplift the artists in north Natomas,” Heieck explained. “Most of the artists who submitted, and who we chose, are from north Natomas.”

Jibe is a North Natomas nonprofit organization which works to encourage transportation practices that improve the community. It is funded through rider fares, community facilities district fees paid by property owners in North Natomas and grants.

The banners will be removed from the trail on July 31.