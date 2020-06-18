New Mural Takes Shape Along Natomas Bike Trail

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A colorful, 200-foot mural is taking shape on a cinder block wall along a section of a bike trail in Natomas.

Artist Ali Futrell started painting the 9-foot-tall wall — located behind California Family Fitness on the west side of Truxel Road, just south of Natomas Crossing Drive — this week.

“I’m always so grateful to do a project in Sacramento,” said Futrell, who grew up in the area.

The abstract mural is titled “Electric Energy” and features vibrant hues and movement.

Futrell was commissioned to design and paint the mural through a partnership between North Natomas Jibe, California Family Fitness and Wide Open Walls.

The idea for a mural came about during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, said Jibe executive director Becky Heieck.

“A couple months ago we came up with this idea to get people out walking and biking at a time when it was scary out there,” said Heieck. “We were trying to think of something that Jibe could do to bring joy to people’s faces.”

As Jibe staff were riding the Jack Rabbit Trail, they came across the cinder wall which abuts California Family Fitness. Heieck contacted Wide Open Walls which reached out to Futrell who painted a mural outside of California Family Fitness on K Street last year as part of the annual Wide Open Wall mural festival.

Futrell travelled from her home base in Los Angeles to work on the project. She anticipates finishing the mural by the end of next week with help from her mom Sidney Futrell and fellow artists Sara Locke and Joha Harrison.

“This is the coolest project ever,” said Futrell. “It’s fun to be able to spread out and have the community nearby.”

Jibe is a North Natomas nonprofit organization which works to encourage transportation practices that improve the community. It is funded through rider fares, community facilities district fees paid by property owners in North Natomas and grants.