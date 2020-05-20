Seen in Natomas: Gig4Good

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center is the latest organization to partner with Gig Car Share’s Gig4Good program.

The center has temporarily expanded it delivery fleet through Gig4Good which provides qualified organizations with Gig rentals, at no cost, to serve local communities’ critical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanford Settlement staff are using Gigs to deliver meals and/or groceries to children, teens, seniors, and families while the center is closed during stay-at-home.

Food delivered by center staff is provided by the Twin Rivers Unified School District, Meals on Wheels by ACC and Broderick Roadhouse.

Gig Car Share is a car-sharing service in parts of Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, created by A3 Ventures. The company operates a fleet of Toyota Prius Hybrid vehicles and all-electric Chevy Bolts with roof-top bike racks.

Stanford Settlement credits Councilmember Jeff Harris for connecting the organization with the Gig4Good program.