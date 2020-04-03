Target to Start Limiting Shoppers in Stores

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Target has announced it will monitor and meter guest traffic at stores to promote social distancing, effective Saturday, April 4.

The Minneapolis-based company also said it will supply employees in stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves to wear at work.

These charges follow other action taken by the company in recent weeks such as rigorous cleaning routines at its stores and distribution centers; social distancing measures like floor signage to encourage guests and team members to remain six feet apart; Plexiglass partitions at all registers; and contactless order pickup and home delivery.

The store in Natomas closed its cafe on March 17 and shifted those workers to disinfecting and other store cleaning tasks. The Starbucks located inside the store closed a week later and those workers were also shifted to other tasks.

The company said occupancy limits in Target stores will vary by location and be determined by each store’s specific square footage. If metering is required, Target will provide a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers.

Target said will provide all team members in stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves to wear at the beginning of every shift and encourage that they be worn while working. All stores and distribution centers will receive face masks and gloves within the next two weeks.

Target Corp. has nearly 1,900 stores nationwide. Its store in Natomas is located at 3601 North Freeway Boulevard.