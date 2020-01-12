North Natomas Roadway Project Makes Progress

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The New Market Drive extension project in Natomas is nearly complete, according to city officials.

The project, which extends existing streets and sidewalks, will complete the roadway system between the North Natomas Library and the Creekside neighborhood.

“We are just waiting on the delivery of signal equipment for the new signal at New Market/Via Ingoglia and some work from SMUD to establish electrical service,” said Philip Vulliet, senior engineer for the City of Sacramento.

The work is anticipated to be completed by late February, he added.

The signal at New Market Drive and Via Ingoglia Street is designed to improve traffic safety for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians navigating the intersection. It is also expected to help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety for students as they arrive and leave Inderkum High School.

Half of $4 million-plus project is being paid for by the city with the Natomas Unified School District and Los Rios Community College District each contributing about 25 percent of the funding.

The project will connect Natomas Boulevard to Town Center Drive and provide access to the North Natomas Community Center and Aquatic Complex project, currently under construction north of the roadway, as well as the planned North Natomas Town Center.

The Town Center project, located south of New Market Drive, will includes a 24-Hour Fitness, Olive Garden restaurant, Kinder Care childcare center, coffee shop and other restaurants, according to Lewis Management Corp. spokesperson Douglas Mull.