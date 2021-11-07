Two Arrested for Natomas Home Invasion Robbery

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Police have arrested two men in connection with a reported home invasion robbery last night in Natomas.

At about 10:13 p.m. Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at an apartment located in the 2200 block of River Plaza Drive.

According to police, the occupants of the apartment were having a small gathering of people when two men reportedly entered the dwelling and began the robbery. The suspects were reported to be armed with firearms.

The suspects were still inside of the apartment when officers arrived to the scene, according to police. As officers began to approach the apartment, one of the suspects fled from the building and was immediately taken into custody by police.

According to police, the second suspect was able to gain access to an adjoining apartment which was also occupied and eventually made his way into the attic area of the apartment building.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to assist with the incident. The second suspect eventually fled from the apartment building on foot and was taken into custody by police.

The occupants of both apartments were able to escape to awaiting law enforcement. Those who were inside the original apartment reported some minor injuries as a result of the robbery.

Police have identified the two suspects as Anthony Hill, 40, and Gary Bachelor, 33. Hill and Bachelor have been booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges including kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Bachelor, who has an outstanding felony warrant in Napa County, is being held on $250,000 bail, according to public records. Hill is not eligible for bail. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Police report that officers recovered a duffle bag that one suspect discarded which contained stolen items including narcotics. A replica firearm was also recovered, according to police.

Based on the preliminary investigation police said it appears that the robbery was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.