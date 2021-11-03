State Wildlife Experts Find No Evidence of Mountain Lion in Natomas Regional Park

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

State wildlife experts have found no evidence of a mountain lion in the North Natomas Regional Park despite a series of recently reported sightings.

A biologist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife searched the 212-acre park yesterday for tracks and any other indicators a mountain lion is present in response to a sighting reported on Monday.

“She did not find any evidence of a mountain lion,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife information officer Peter Tira told The Natomas Buzz. “We cannot confirm, in fact, that it was a mountain lion.”

Sacramento Police officers responded to the park near 4800 Broadwater Drive Monday morning after an area resident reported possibly seeing a mountain lion.

“Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate any animals matching that description,” said Officer Karl Chan, a police spokesperson. “Some witnesses in the area reported that the animal was possibly a coyote and not a mountain lion.”

There have been at least four reports of mountain lion sightings in the park since mid October, including one this morning.

Police officers responded to a report of a possible sighting of a mountain lion just before 7:15 a.m. this morning in the 2500 block of New Market Drive.

“Officers checked the area but did not locate a mountain lion,” said a statement issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

To date, there has been no confirmation or proof of a mountain lion.

“The reported mountain lion sighting in Natomas a month ago was an orange cat,” Tira said.

Tira said mountain lion sightings are typically reported with a “photo, video paw print or track” and the reporting party can “describe in detail what they saw.”

“We haven’t had any of that,” said Tira, in reference to the reported sightings at the North Natomas Regional Park.

In February 2019, a Ring camera recorded video of a mountain lion in the area of Bessemer Court and Merrivale Way, about a block from the park.

Two tranquilizer darts and a health check later, the 123 pound male puma was transported out of the area and released back into the wild. The lion had remained in the backyards of area homes for the better part of four hours.

“Unlike coyotes, mountain lions don’t tend to be out on public display,” Tira said. “They are illusive, secretive and solitary and do a great job of avoiding people.”

“They really do not like human activity of any kind and do their best to steer away from that,” he added.

But confirmed sightings, like the one in 2019, do occur. In June, a mountain lion was spotted in Citrus Heights.

“We definitely want people to report any potential sightings,” said Tira.

If a mountain lion is found in a developed neighborhood, backyard or tree, state wildlife officials will intervene for public safety and the safety of the lion, explained Tira.

“If somebody feels their safety is in jeopardy, call 911,” he said. “Local law enforcement is there in the community and can get to the scene much quicker than fish and wildlife.”

Mountain lion sightings can be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife online at https://apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir or by calling 916-358-2917.