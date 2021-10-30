Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Police are searching for the driver involved a hit-and-run accident which killed a pedestrian early this morning in Natomas.

At about 12:54 a.m. on Oct. 30, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Bandon Way and San Juan Road.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female lying in the roadway with major injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved in the accident fled the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement, according to police.

Sacramento Fire personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to render aid to the woman. Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives from the Major Collisions Investigations Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

According to a press release issued by the Sacramento Police Department this morning, the investigation is in the early stages and information is limited. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

At press time, no suspect information had been released.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.