Natomas Woman Arrested on Suspicion of EDD Fraud

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A woman from Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of unemployment fraud and illegal possession of a weapon, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Numerous Employment Development Department applications for unemployment benefits made in the name of state prison inmates led authorities to search the home of Tansehsa Ross’s home, in Natomas, on Oct. 3.

During the search, officers found an illegally possessed FN-9 handgun, evidence of EDD fraud and $50,000 in cash, according to a news release issued today by the DA’s office.

“We continue to see staggering amounts of fraudulent EDD activity combined with illegal firearms in our communities,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in the news release. “This dangerous combination undoubtedly has fueled a dramatic increase in violent crime throughout the state.”

Ross was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Sacramento Superior Court.

The investigation was a join effort by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

“Sacramento’s law enforcement agencies will continue to partner together to investigate EDD fraud and the havoc it brings to our community,” Schubert said.

In August, an investigation led authorities to search the Natomas home of Allison Illahi where a large cache of narcotics, extended magazines, ammunition, evidence of EDD fraud, and a ghost gun were found. (A ghost gun is a gun assembled from non-traceable parts. These guns contain no serial number and are often altered to fire in a fully automatic mode.)

The seized narcotics included 1.2 lbs. of methamphetamine, 19.8 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine, and approximately 400 oxycodone pills. Officers also located evidence of weapons trafficking including an unregistered firearm, 42 illegal extended magazines, a large amount of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and other firearm conversion kits.

Additionally, officers found 14 fraudulent EDD cards, a large amount of EDD paperwork, and a notebook with the personal identifying information for more than 30 victims. Law enforcement determined that the suspect allegedly obtained more than $536,000 in fraudulent EDD funds and charged Illahi with five counts of drugs sales, 40 counts related to EDD fraud, 42 counts of possessing extended magazines, and one count of gun trafficking.