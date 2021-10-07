Ask Capt. Oliveira: Stopping Mail Theft

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Is anything being done to catch the cluster-mailbox break ins?”

-Chris Hubner

The theft of mail from cluster mailboxes in neighborhoods is an issue throughout the region and state. Our patrol officers are regularly made aware of crime trends occurring in their beats, including cluster mailbox break-ins, and routinely on view crimes in progress where arrests are made.

It can be difficult to catch suspects committing the mailbox break-ins since they happen so quickly and there are so many of these mailboxes throughout neighborhoods. The United States Postal Inspection Service has primary jurisdiction when it comes to investigating these crimes.

Sac PD officers will respond to calls of suspicious activity or thefts in progress involving the cluster mailboxes and take enforcement action when suspects are apprehended. Our detectives will work with the United States Postal Inspection Service agents when these arrests are made.

Often times, during proactive stops or searches of people on Parole, Post-Release Community Supervision or Probation, our officers will come across mail that they believe is stolen, which often results in arrests. Unfortunately, unless other more serious crimes are involved, the charges involving mail theft are typically misdemeanors, which means the suspects are cited and released.

If the theft is not in progress, it’s important to first report any mail theft to the United States Postal Inspection Service, but also file an online report with Sac PD so that when we come across mail we suspect is stolen, we can verify it for investigative or enforcement purposes.

—Capt. Oliveira

Visit Mail Theft | USPIS for more information.

Capt. Steve Oliveira oversees the Sacramento Police Dept.’s north-area command, which includes Natomas. To submit your questions to Capt. Oliveira, send an email to [email protected] with “Ask Capt. Oliveira” in the subject line.